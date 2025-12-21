2025 Toyota Hilux bags 5-star safety rating in Australia

Standard features include loads of airbags (front, side, curtain, and even a driver knee airbag), plus smart tech like autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and advanced speed assistance. Basically, it's got your back whether you're cruising the city or hitting the highway.

Crash test scores: pretty impressive

The Hilux nailed 84% for adult protection and 89% for child safety—thanks in part to its center airbag that helps keep passengers safe during crashes.

It also did well protecting pedestrians and cyclists with its AEB system (though bonnet edge protection could be better), rounding out a strong all-around safety package.