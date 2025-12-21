2025 Toyota Hilux bags 5-star safety rating in Australia
The new Toyota Hilux just scored a five-star ANCAP safety rating for its 2025 models in Australia (except for Rugged X).
This adds to its streak of top marks from Latin NCAP and ASEAN NCAP, making it one of the safest pickups around.
What makes it so safe?
Standard features include loads of airbags (front, side, curtain, and even a driver knee airbag), plus smart tech like autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and advanced speed assistance.
Basically, it's got your back whether you're cruising the city or hitting the highway.
Crash test scores: pretty impressive
The Hilux nailed 84% for adult protection and 89% for child safety—thanks in part to its center airbag that helps keep passengers safe during crashes.
It also did well protecting pedestrians and cyclists with its AEB system (though bonnet edge protection could be better), rounding out a strong all-around safety package.