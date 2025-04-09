BMW's 2026 iX EV debuts with more range and power
What's the story
German luxury carmaker BMW has unveiled its updated iX model for 2026. The revamped vehicle focuses on enhancing design, performance, and efficiency.
A significant highlight is the iX xDrive60 model, which now boasts an EPA-estimated range of up to 586km when fitted with 20-inch Aero wheels and summer tires.
This is a notable increase of approximately 7% from previous estimates.
Power boost
Enhanced powertrain and performance
The powertrain of the xDrive60 has also been revamped, now offering an impressive 536hp and 765Nm of torque. This upgrade enables the vehicle to go from 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
BMW has also kept charging specs consistent across its models. The xDrive60 and M70 still support a maximum DC fast-charging rate of up to 195kW, while the xDrive45 is capped at up to 175kW.
Range expansion
M70 trim also sees range increase
The M70 trim of the iX model has also been upgraded, now promising a maximum range of up to 488km.
This is a marginal improvement over its previous range of some 476km, courtesy the use of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the vehicle's inverters.
This is BMW's first use of SiC components in its EV lineup and follows industry trends toward more efficient power electronics.
Cost breakdown
Pricing details for the 2026 iX lineup
Thanks to the introduction of a new base trim, xDrive45, the iX model is over $10,000 cheaper than last year. It now starts at $75,150.
The xDrive60 starts at $88,500 and the high-performance iX M70 starts at $111,500.
All prices mentioned are before destination charges which add an additional cost of approximately $1,175.