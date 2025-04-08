What's the story

Bentley has introduced a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain for its Continental GT and Flying Spur models.

The new "High Performance Hybrid" powertrain is a less powerful alternative to the 771hp Ultra Performance setup.

However, it still offers an impressive output of 671hp of power and 930Nm of torque, which is good enough to deliver performance figures similar to some extreme sports cars on sale today.