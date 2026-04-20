2026 Kia Syros SUV launched at ₹8.4L: Check new features
What's the story
Kia has launched the refreshed Syros SUV (MY26) in India at a starting price of ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The update comes with an expanded variant lineup, more automatic options, and design changes. The new trims include HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O). These were introduced based on customer feedback to provide more choices across the range.
Variant expansion
Diesel automatic variants introduced from HTK+ trim
The updated Syros SUV also brings diesel automatic variants from the HTK+ trim onwards. The diesel automatic version starts at ₹12.73 lakh. Kia India said the revised lineup improves access to features across different price points while keeping the model's positioning intact. This move is likely to attract more customers looking for a versatile and feature-rich SUV option in the market.
Design changes
New color options and exterior changes
The refreshed Syros SUV comes with exterior changes such as a redesigned bumper with body-colored aero inserts, glossy black skid plates, and LED fog lamps. The rear also gets a new bumper and an LED high-mounted stop lamp. New color options introduced are Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, and Ivory Silver Gloss. These updates give the vehicle a more modern look while maintaining its sporty appeal.
Feature highlights
Offers over 80 connected car features
The refreshed Syros MY26 continues to offer a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, and second-row slide and recline with 60:40 split. It also comes with over 80 connected car features, OTA updates, and Kia Connect Diagnostics. The model has a five-star BNCAP safety rating along with a 20-feature safety package. These features make it one of the most advanced SUVs in its segment today.