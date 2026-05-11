2026 SKODA Kodiaq goes official in India at ₹37L

SKODA has officially launched the 2026 Kodiaq SUV in India, starting at ₹36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model retains its predecessor's silhouette but comes with a host of updates, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and cabin enhancements. The updated Kodiaq is available in three variants: Lounge, Sportline, and Selection L&K.

Engine The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine The 2026 SKODA Kodiaq retains the same engine as its predecessor, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers a peak power and torque output of 204hp and 320Nm, respectively. The Lounge variant comes with Gray Suedia fabric upholstery, while the Selection L&K gets Cognac leather upholstery with front Ergo seats that offer pneumatic massage, ventilation, heating, and power adjustment.

Feature upgrades The infotainment system has been updated The Kodiaq gets a large touchscreen infotainment unit and digital instrument cluster, but refines the software with improved connectivity features, and smoother smartphone integration. The Sportline trim has been upgraded with capabilities like LED Matrix Headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with warning and braking reaction, Lane Assist, Side Assist (blind spot detection and lane change assist), Rear Traffic Alert, and Exit Warning System.

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