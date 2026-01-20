2026 SKODA KUSHAQ revealed in India: Check new features

SKODA has launched the facelifted model of its popular mid-sized SUV, the KUSHAQ , in India. The new avatar comes with a complete design overhaul and an extensive list of feature upgrades. It is still based on the successful MQB-A0-IN platform but now looks more stylish than ever. Let's take a look at what this new model has to offer.

Design overhaul 2026 KUSHAQ: A design revolution The new KUSHAQ features a completely reworked front and rear design, with new LED headlamps and a connected LED DRL strip across its width. The front grille, reminiscent of SKODA's larger sedans, gets a piano black finish with chrome accents. At the rear end, redesigned LED taillamps and a connected LED strip with illuminated SKODA lettering in the center add to the SUV's appeal.

Interior features A peek inside the 2026 KUSHAQ The interior of the 2026 KUSHAQ facelift comes with a new 10.24-inch Digital Cockpit (driver information display) and a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen. The top-end variant also offers a panoramic sunroof, adding to its premium feel. Other standard features across the new KUSHAQ lineup include automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger, among others.

Engine specifications Powertrain options for the 2026 KUSHAQ The powertrain options for the new KUSHAQ have also been updated. Buyers can now choose between a 1.0-liter TSI and a 1.5-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine, but the manual gearbox has been replaced with an 8-speed torque converter automatic from lower variants. Higher variants get either an 8-speed automatic or a DSG automatic gearbox option as seen before in earlier models of SKODA cars in India.

