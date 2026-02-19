2026 Toyota C-HR EV breaks cover: Affordable electric SUV explained Auto Feb 19, 2026

Toyota just dropped its 2026 C-HR EV, an all-electric compact SUV that's quick off the line—0-97km/h in 4.9 seconds, thanks to its dual-motor AWD setup with 338hp.

The SE and XSE trims start at $38,450 and $40,450, making it one of the more affordable options in its class.