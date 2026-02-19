2026 Toyota C-HR EV breaks cover: Affordable electric SUV explained
Toyota just dropped its 2026 C-HR EV, an all-electric compact SUV that's quick off the line—0-97km/h in 4.9 seconds, thanks to its dual-motor AWD setup with 338hp.
The SE and XSE trims start at $38,450 and $40,450, making it one of the more affordable options in its class.
Range and charging
The SE trim offers up to 462km of range (XSE gets 439km), so you can go pretty far between charges.
Fast-charging is a breeze—10-80% in just 30 minutes with NACS DC fast-charging support.
Full charge at home? About seven and a half hours.
What else?
You get a roomy interior with almost 60 cubic feet for your stuff, plus Toyota's Safety Sense features for extra peace of mind.
Supercharger access is included too!
With strong performance and competitive pricing, the C-HR EV is definitely worth a look if you're thinking electric without breaking the bank.