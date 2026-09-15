2027 Ford F-150 goes official: Check what's new
What's the story
Ford has unveiled the 2027 iteration of its popular F-150 pickup truck. The updated model comes with a host of changes, including a new base engine and expanded V8 options. The most notable change is the introduction of a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 as the new base engine, replacing the previous 2.7-liter unit.
Performance upgrade
New base engine for the F-150
The new 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine delivers the same power and torque as its predecessor, producing 325hp and 542Nm of torque.
Kelly Kohlstrand, chief program engineer for the F-150, said that this larger engine "gives you a little bit of a better everyday driving experience."
The rest of the powertrain lineup remains unchanged with the inclusion of a 3.5-liter EcoBoost and PowerBoost hybrid delivering up to 425hp and an impressive torque output of up to 773Nm of torque.
Engine expansion
Expanded availability of the powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine
Along with the new base engine, Ford has also expanded the availability of its powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine.
The 400hp unit is now available on King Ranch and Platinum trims for 2027, making it accessible across the entire F-150 lineup from XL to Platinum.
This move is likely to appeal to a wider range of customers looking for more power in their pickups.
Design enhancements
The truck gets styling updates as well
The 2027 Ford F-150 also comes with styling updates, including redesigned grilles and wheels for XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum models.
The new split-bar design is wider than the outgoing truck's grille, which is reflected in the new wheel designs as well.
Ford has also introduced a special Carhartt package for the 2027 F-150 model.
Unique offering
Carhartt package adds unique visual cues to the truck
The $4,195 Carhartt Package is available on the 4x4 XLT Crew Cab models and adds several unique visual cues that tie it to the Super Duty.
The truck gets unique anodized wheels and trim, unique Carhartt graphics, and a branded spray-in bedliner.
Inside, the F-150 Carhartt features a two-tone interior with neat seats embroidered with the clothing company's logo as well as accent stitching on the steering wheel and door panels.
Market launch
The updated Ford F-150 will go on sale soon
The 2027 Ford F-150 will be available for order soon.
The truck will have a starting price of $40,585 (including destination charge), making it $500 more expensive than its predecessor.
A complete pricing breakdown is expected before the truck goes on sale.