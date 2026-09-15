2027 Ford F-150 goes official: Check what's new

The new 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine delivers the same power and torque as its predecessor, producing 325hp and 542Nm of torque.

Kelly Kohlstrand, chief program engineer for the F-150, said that this larger engine "gives you a little bit of a better everyday driving experience."

The rest of the powertrain lineup remains unchanged with the inclusion of a 3.5-liter EcoBoost and PowerBoost hybrid delivering up to 425hp and an impressive torque output of up to 773Nm of torque.