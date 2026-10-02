New Hyundai Tucson gets boxy design and hybrid power

The most striking change in the new Tucson is its exterior design. Hyundai has introduced a new design philosophy called 'Art of Steel,' giving the SUV a more muscular and upright look.

The vehicle features prominent wheel arches, sharp body lines, and a boxier overall silhouette.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Tucson is 60mm longer, 40mm wider, and 20mm taller with an extended wheelbase by 30mm for improved passenger accessibility.