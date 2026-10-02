New Hyundai Tucson gets boxy design and hybrid power
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled the fifth-generation Tucson, giving a major overhaul to its popular SUV. The new model boasts a completely new design, larger dimensions, and a redesigned interior. It also comes with hybrid technology. The global debut of the new Tucson took place in New York City. It will first hit South Korean markets later this year before making its way to North America and Europe in 2027.
Design evolution
The SUV flaunts a more upright and muscular stance
The most striking change in the new Tucson is its exterior design. Hyundai has introduced a new design philosophy called 'Art of Steel,' giving the SUV a more muscular and upright look.
The vehicle features prominent wheel arches, sharp body lines, and a boxier overall silhouette.
Compared to its predecessor, the new Tucson is 60mm longer, 40mm wider, and 20mm taller with an extended wheelbase by 30mm for improved passenger accessibility.
Tech upgrades
It gets Micro Pixel Lighting with 25,600 individual LED pixels
The new Tucson also comes with new lighting technology, including H-Edge lighting at the front and Prism Lamps with a three-dimensional design at the back.
Hyundai is also offering Micro Pixel Lighting with 25,600 individual LED pixels for different lighting patterns.
The SUV will also be available in a rugged XRT PRO trim, which gets all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, recovery hooks, and extra body protection for off-road adventures.
Interior features
The SUV features a large touchscreen on the dashboard
The new Tucson's interior is completely redesigned with a two-layer dashboard and a large open storage tray.
It also gets a new D-cut steering wheel and a slim 9.9-inch digital driver display.
The center of the dashboard is dominated by a large touchscreen, which will vary from 12.9-inch to 17-inch, depending on the variant and market.
Physical buttons for climate control and audio system functions have been retained below this screen for ease of use.
Tech integration
It comes with Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system
One of the tech additions in the new Tucson is Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system. Based on Android Automotive OS, it supports third-party apps, over-the-air updates, and different connected services.
The system also features Gleo AI, an in-car assistant that can understand natural-language commands and provide information without navigating through multiple menus.
Engine specs
The SUV will be offered in different powertrain options
The new Tucson will be offered with different powertrain options depending on the market.
The Korean-market model gets a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 193hp and 265Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
A hybrid version combines this engine with Hyundai's next-gen hybrid system, delivering around 242hp and 380Nm in higher-output versions.
A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also available in select markets, offering an electric-only range of around 81km.
Safety tech
It comes with several ADAS technologies for enhanced safety
The fifth-gen Tucson comes with up to nine airbags, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, Lane Following Assist, Emergency Stop, and an in-cabin monitoring system.
Hyundai plans to launch the new Tucson in South Korea later this year followed by North America, Europe and other global markets by 2027.
However, an India launch timeline is yet to be confirmed by the company.