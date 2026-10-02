2027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 debuts with major upgrades

The 2027 Ninja 650 gets a major upgrade in its braking system with radially-mounted, four-piston calipers replacing the axially-mounted, two-piston calipers of the previous model. This change is expected to improve braking performance and feedback.

The bike's front suspension has also been upgraded from a conventional 41mm telescopic fork to a 37mm separate function upside-down (USD) fork for better feel and stability during cornering.