2027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 debuts with major upgrades
What's the story
Kawasaki has officially unveiled the 2027 Ninja 650 with its debut in the UK market. The latest iteration of this popular sports bike comes with some major mechanical upgrades and new color options. The most notable changes include upgraded front brakes and an improved suspension system for better performance on the road.
Performance upgrades
The bike gets radially-mounted, 4-piston calipers for improved braking
The 2027 Ninja 650 gets a major upgrade in its braking system with radially-mounted, four-piston calipers replacing the axially-mounted, two-piston calipers of the previous model. This change is expected to improve braking performance and feedback.
The bike's front suspension has also been upgraded from a conventional 41mm telescopic fork to a 37mm separate function upside-down (USD) fork for better feel and stability during cornering.
Design enhancements
New 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster
Along with the mechanical upgrades, the 2027 Ninja 650 also gets a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.
The bike is now offered in two new color options: Matte Grey and Lime Green.
The model continues to be powered by the same liquid-cooled parallel-twin-cylinder engine as its predecessor, producing an output of 68hp and 64Nm of torque.
Market launch
What about its pricing?
In the UK, Kawasaki has priced the 2027 Ninja 650 at £7,499 (approximately ₹8.16 lakh), same as its predecessor.
It is still unclear when this updated model will make its way to India.
If Kawasaki follows a similar pricing strategy as in the UK, we could see an introduction of this new Ninja without any major price hike in India.