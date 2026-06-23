2027 KTM 790 Duke breaks cover: Check top features
What's the story
KTM has unveiled the 2027 model of its popular middleweight naked motorcycle, the 790 Duke. Dubbed "The Scalpel," this latest iteration is said to be the most comprehensive update since its launch. The bike retains its signature parallel-twin engine but comes with major design, chassis, ergonomic, and technology improvements. It now features sharper styling cues inspired by larger models like the KTM 990 Duke and KTM 1390 Super Duke R.
Design upgrades
Redesigned LED headlight and sharper bodywork
The 2027 KTM 790 Duke sports a redesigned LED headlight, sharper bodywork, a bigger front fairing, and a reshaped fuel tank. These changes give the bike an aggressive look and a more commanding road presence. Despite its larger appearance, the motorcycle is actually 2kg lighter than before. It also gets a new subframe, a redesigned fuel tank, and revised triple clamps. These revisions offer improved rider feedback and handling precision.
Ergonomic enhancements
It offers an updated seat design for improved comfort
The 2027 KTM 790 Duke also comes with a revised handlebar with an open angle, repositioned rider and passenger footpegs, and an updated seat design. These changes are aimed at creating a more natural riding position for the user. The bike also comes with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires as standard equipment.
Mechanical upgrades
New braking system developed by WP
The 2027 KTM 790 Duke features a new braking system developed by WP. The radial brake setup promises stronger stopping power with less lever effort while ensuring a smoother response. The suspension package has also been updated with a 43mm WP Apex upside-down fork at the front and a WP Apex Monotube shock absorber at the rear, both offering adjustable settings for improved ride quality.
Engine specs
799cc LC8c parallel-twin engine
The 2027 KTM 790 Duke is powered by an updated version of the familiar 799cc LC8c parallel-twin engine. It meets Euro 5+ emission standards and continues to deliver a peak power of 105hp in its standard configuration. An A2-license-compliant variant producing a slightly lower output of around 95hp will also be available in select markets.