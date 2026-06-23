The bike retains its signature parallel-twin engine

2027 KTM 790 Duke breaks cover: Check top features

By Mudit Dube 04:52 pm Jun 23, 202604:52 pm

What's the story

KTM has unveiled the 2027 model of its popular middleweight naked motorcycle, the 790 Duke. Dubbed "The Scalpel," this latest iteration is said to be the most comprehensive update since its launch. The bike retains its signature parallel-twin engine but comes with major design, chassis, ergonomic, and technology improvements. It now features sharper styling cues inspired by larger models like the KTM 990 Duke and KTM 1390 Super Duke R.