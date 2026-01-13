Mercedes-Benz drops tidbits about 2026 S-Class: What has changed?

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil the most extensive mid-cycle update of its flagship S-Class. The upcoming model will feature around 2,700 brand-new or updated components, reengineering more than half of the car for its second life cycle. The facelifted S-Class sedan conceals its styling revisions beneath a thin body wrap. Let's take a look.

Enhancements Design and engine upgrades in the new S-Class The design of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class includes styling revisions, although specific details remain under wraps. The facelifted model will also get an updated inline-six engine for the S450 and S500 variants. The "M256 Evo" now delivers 601Nm of torque, an increase of 41Nm over the previous S500. An overboost function temporarily raises torque to 640Nm.

Power boost V8 engine and hybrid options The S-Class in S580 guise gets the "M177 Evo" flat-plane-crank V8 engine, just like the AMG GT Black Series and its "M178 LS2" engine. Mercedes extracts 530hp and 750Nm from this new powertrain, marking healthy gains of 34hp and 50Nm over its predecessor. The facelifted model will also be available as a plug-in hybrid for customers choosing the S580e variant.

Eco-friendly features Mercedes-Benz S-Class's commitment to sustainability Mercedes will offer all petrol-powered S-Class variants with particulate filters and pressurized fuel tanks. The diesel models, S350d and S450d, will get the "OM 656 Evo" to comply with stricter upcoming emissions regulations. The German luxury automaker is also bringing an electrically heated catalytic converter in series production for faster pollutant reduction after cold starts.