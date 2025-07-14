Next Article
AI enhances noise-canceling in LS2's motorcycle communicator
LS2 just dropped the Spectrum, a smart motorcycle communicator built with Midland Radios.
Using AI to cut out wind and engine noise, it makes chatting with fellow riders way clearer—even on noisy roads.
The Spectrum is out now in Europe for about $185.
Features and specs
You get Bluetooth, mesh, and intercom connections for up to four people, plus 20 hours of talk time per charge.
It's water-resistant (IP67), meets top helmet safety standards (ECE 22-06), and lets you use Siri or Google Assistant hands-free—so you can focus on the ride.