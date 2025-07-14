Next Article
Tesla set to open Mumbai showroom, showcase 3 models
Tesla is finally making its official India debut with a new showroom opening at Maker Maxity Mall, Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 15, at 10:30am.
You'll get to check out the Model 3, Model Y, and Model X up close—these will be imported from Shanghai for now, but could switch to Berlin-made cars once the India-EU Free Trade Agreement kicks in.
Current pricing and future plans
Prices start around ₹50-60 lakh for most models, with the Model X going up to ₹1.5 crore. Tesla's also working on a more affordable option just for India.
High import duties (up to 100%) are still a hurdle, but ongoing talks with the EU and US might bring those down—and maybe make Teslas more accessible here soon.