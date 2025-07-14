Ola Electric embraces rare earth-free motors amid trade tensions

Ola Electric's revenue dropped 50% year-on-year last quarter

Ola Electric's revenue dropped 50% year-on-year last quarter, with net losses rising to ₹428 crore and deliveries nearly halved compared to last year.

Still, the company managed to improve its profit margins by slashing material and employee expenses.

These changes are all part of Ola's bigger plan to stay financially steady while adapting to a tricky market.