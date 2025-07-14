Tesla's highly anticipated India debut tomorrow Auto Jul 14, 2025

Tesla is making its big India debut with the Model Y electric SUV, launching July 15 at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

To get things rolling, Tesla has brought in six ready-to-drive Model Ys and a Supercharger network from its Shanghai and US factories—spending about $1 million (₹8.3 crore) just for the kickoff.