Tesla's highly anticipated India debut tomorrow
Tesla is making its big India debut with the Model Y electric SUV, launching July 15 at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
To get things rolling, Tesla has brought in six ready-to-drive Model Ys and a Supercharger network from its Shanghai and US factories—spending about $1 million (₹8.3 crore) just for the kickoff.
Tesla could price the Model Y between ₹50-75 lakh
The Model Y Long Range AWD packs an impressive 526km range and does 0-96km/h in just 4.6 seconds.
Inside, you get Tesla's clean design, a panoramic glass roof, a huge 15.4-inch touchscreen up front, plus an extra screen for rear passengers.
With India's steep import duties, expect prices between ₹50 lakh and ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tesla to expand its Supercharger network across India
Tesla isn't building cars locally yet but plans to open more showrooms—Delhi is next—and expand its Supercharger network across the country.
With this launch, premium electric SUVs in India are about to face some serious competition as EV options keep growing.