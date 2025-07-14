Tesla faces lawsuit over Autopilot system in Florida
A tragic 2019 crash in Florida, where a Tesla Model S hit a parked SUV and killed 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon while injuring Dillon Angulo, is now at the center of a major lawsuit.
The driver, George McGee, had Autopilot turned on and admitted he was distracted by his phone when the accident happened.
The case questions whether Tesla's Autopilot made drivers too comfortable behind the wheel.
Lawsuit argues Tesla's marketing misled people about Autopilot's safety
The trial, which kicked off today, will decide if Tesla misled people about how safe or "hands-off" its Autopilot really is.
The judge is letting claims about design flaws and failure to warn users move forward.
Plaintiffs say Tesla's marketing encouraged risky behavior, while the company reminds everyone that Autopilot isn't full self-driving—you're still supposed to pay attention at all times.
This case could shape how car tech gets marketed (and used) going forward.