Tesla faces lawsuit over Autopilot system in Florida

Lawsuit argues Tesla's marketing misled people about Autopilot's safety

The trial, which kicked off today, will decide if Tesla misled people about how safe or "hands-off" its Autopilot really is.

The judge is letting claims about design flaws and failure to warn users move forward.

Plaintiffs say Tesla's marketing encouraged risky behavior, while the company reminds everyone that Autopilot isn't full self-driving—you're still supposed to pay attention at all times.

This case could shape how car tech gets marketed (and used) going forward.