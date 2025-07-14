Next Article
Yamaha unveils FZ X Hybrid at ₹1.50 lakh
Yamaha just dropped the FZ-X Hybrid in India, priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
It comes with a hybrid system for silent starts and stop/start tech—so your rides are smoother and a bit more eco-friendly.
You also get a fresh 4.2-inch color TFT display and updated controls for a modern feel.
Same engine as standard model
The FZ-X Hybrid runs on the familiar 149cc single-cylinder engine, giving you 12.4hp and 13.3Nm of torque with a 5-speed gearbox.
The hybrid system boosts fuel efficiency but keeps power unchanged from the standard model.
It's only available in Matte Titan green with gold wheels, weighs 141kg (just 2kg more than before), and costs ₹20,000 more than the regular FZ-X—plus ₹5,000 over the FZ-S Hybrid.