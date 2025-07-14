Yamaha unveils FZ X Hybrid at ₹1.50 lakh

Same engine as standard model

The FZ-X Hybrid runs on the familiar 149cc single-cylinder engine, giving you 12.4hp and 13.3Nm of torque with a 5-speed gearbox.

The hybrid system boosts fuel efficiency but keeps power unchanged from the standard model.

It's only available in Matte Titan green with gold wheels, weighs 141kg (just 2kg more than before), and costs ₹20,000 more than the regular FZ-X—plus ₹5,000 over the FZ-S Hybrid.