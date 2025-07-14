Qualcomm's inaugural Snapdragon Auto Day in India

Expect live demos of Qualcomm 's latest automotive tech—think AI-powered in-car experiences, slick 3D displays, and personalized user interfaces. They'll also show off features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and real-time vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

Event to spotlight India's role in automotive innovation

This event shines a spotlight on how India is becoming a major player in automotive innovation.

With expert talks likely covering road safety and next-gen connectivity—and a big nod to Indian talent—Qualcomm hopes to spark new partnerships that speed up smarter cars for everyone.