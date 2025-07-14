Qualcomm's inaugural Snapdragon Auto Day in India
Qualcomm is bringing its very first Snapdragon Auto Day to New Delhi on July 30, 2025.
Teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the event will gather car makers, top suppliers, and tech partners—all focused on the future of smart, connected vehicles.
Automotive tech demos at Snapdragon Auto Day
Expect live demos of Qualcomm's latest automotive tech—think AI-powered in-car experiences, slick 3D displays, and personalized user interfaces.
They'll also show off features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and real-time vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.
Event to spotlight India's role in automotive innovation
This event shines a spotlight on how India is becoming a major player in automotive innovation.
With expert talks likely covering road safety and next-gen connectivity—and a big nod to Indian talent—Qualcomm hopes to spark new partnerships that speed up smarter cars for everyone.