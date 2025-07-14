Jaguar Land Rover recalls 21,000 vehicles in the US.

How to check if your car is affected

Jaguar Land Rover will swap out the faulty airbags for free.

Dealers get notified from July 21, and owners should see recall letters by August 29.

If you think your car might be affected, you can check online at Jaguar Land Rover USA or with NHTSA's recall tool.

If you already paid for similar repairs before, you can ask for reimbursement—just keep your receipts handy.

Don't wait too long to get this fixed; safety first!