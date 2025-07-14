Next Article
Honda Prelude revival: Hybrid innovation meets retro charm
Honda's classic Prelude coupe is back after years away, and it's rolling out in the US in late 2025.
This new version packs a hybrid setup—pairing a 2.0-liter engine with electric motors for up to 240hp—and comes with S+ Shift mode for extra fun behind the wheel.
The design throws it back with sleek retro lines and bold colors like Crystal Black Pearl, but inside you get all the good stuff: a big 12.3-inch touchscreen and Bose sound system.
Prices are expected between $49K-$60K across three trims (EX, Touring, Elite), as Honda pushes toward its goal of going carbon neutral by 2050.