Alpinestars appoints new distributors to strengthen presence in India

Until now, Alpinestars gear was tough to find in India. With these new distributors—and retail partner Reise Moto stocking up in major cities like Mumbai , Bengaluru , Chennai, Pune, and Gurugram—riders can finally access a wider range of road, track, motocross, touring, and casual wear. It's a big step toward safer and more stylish rides.

What's coming next?

Alpinestars's core products are already available.

The Spring 2026 Motorcycling Collection drops in early 2026, with technical footwear and casual shoes rolling out through 2026—all meeting Indian safety standards.

So if you're planning an upgrade or just want to look sharp on your bike, keep an eye out!