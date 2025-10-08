Amazon India reports 60% YoY growth in 2-wheeler sales Auto Oct 08, 2025

Amazon India just saw its two-wheeler sales shoot up by 60% YoY during the Great Indian Festival, which kicked off on September 22, 2025.

The main reason? The government's GST benefits made bikes and scooters more affordable.

Shoppers also snapped up home, kitchen, and outdoor products, with over 1,500 items seeing double-digit growth this year.