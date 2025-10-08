Amazon India reports 60% YoY growth in 2-wheeler sales
Amazon India just saw its two-wheeler sales shoot up by 60% YoY during the Great Indian Festival, which kicked off on September 22, 2025.
The main reason? The government's GST benefits made bikes and scooters more affordable.
Shoppers also snapped up home, kitchen, and outdoor products, with over 1,500 items seeing double-digit growth this year.
Ola, Ather, Bajaj, and Royal Enfield are all available
Amazon's two-wheeler lineup now covers everything from Ola Electric and Ather Energy for entry-level buyers, to premium rides like Bajaj Chetak, Harley-Davidson, and Royal Enfield.
Delivery is quicker too—vehicles now reach customers in 500 cities within six days.
In Kolkata, kitchen appliance sales jumped 140%, while nationally, furniture demand was six times higher than usual.
Over 380 million customer visits in 1st 2 days alone
GST benefits clearly worked: Amazon pulled in a staggering 380 million customer visits in just the first 48 hours of the sale.
Sellers passed on GST savings worth crores, making deals even sweeter.
With lower prices, more choices, and faster delivery, it's no surprise that two-wheelers and other categories are having a moment this festive season.