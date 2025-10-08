Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally breaks cover: Check top features Auto Oct 08, 2025

Ducati has just rolled out the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, a tougher, smarter upgrade of its adventure bike.

With better suspension, comfy new ergonomics, and advanced safety tech, it's built for riders who love both long road trips and rough trails.

Deliveries begin in Q2 2026, with early allocations prioritized for Europe and other major regions, and the price will be higher than the standard V4.