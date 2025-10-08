Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally breaks cover: Check top features
Ducati has just rolled out the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, a tougher, smarter upgrade of its adventure bike.
With better suspension, comfy new ergonomics, and advanced safety tech, it's built for riders who love both long road trips and rough trails.
Deliveries begin in Q2 2026, with early allocations prioritized for Europe and other major regions, and the price will be higher than the standard V4.
It packs a 170hp, 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine
The Rally packs a 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine pushing out 170hp and 121Nm of torque. It gets a beefier rear brake.
Tubeless spoked wheels and 200mm suspension travel mean it's ready for tough terrain.
The bike gets repositioned footpegs and heated grips
You get repositioned footpegs, a redesigned seat, and heated grips (with five settings) for extra comfort.
Safety tech includes off-road ABS, traction control, cornering ABS, and an Automatic Lowering Device that drops seat height at slow speeds.
Plus, a big 30-liter tank means fewer fuel stops on those epic journeys.
With its reinforced build, the Rally stands out in the crowd
This one's aimed at serious adventure riders who want both rugged performance and daily comfort.
With its reinforced build and smart electronics, the Rally stands out in the premium adventure bike scene—but you'll need a premium budget to match.