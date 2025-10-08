Next Article
India's 1st battery swapping station for electric trucks inaugurated
India's first-ever battery swapping station for heavy-duty electric trucks is now open in Ganaur, Haryana, right off NH44.
Launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and backed by "Energy In Motion," this move is a big step toward cleaner, greener transport—and it's all about making electric trucks more practical for India's busy highways.
Station can swap a truck's battery in just 7 minutes
Here's what's cool: the station can swap a truck's battery in just seven minutes, compared to the usual two-hour charging wait.
That means faster deliveries, lower costs, and a real boost for electric freight.
It also supports India's push for energy independence and net zero emissions by 2070—so it's not just good for business, but for the planet too.