Aston Martin DB12 S breaks cover: Is it worth the hype

Aston Martin just dropped the DB12 S, their most powerful grand tourer to date. With a 700hp twin-turbo V8, this car rockets from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds—making it seriously quick. Both coupe and convertible versions are coming, with deliveries set for early 2026.

Same impressive torque and top speed as before You get the same impressive torque (800Nm) and top speed (325km/h) as before, but now with sharper launch control and a throatier exhaust note.

There's also an optional titanium exhaust upgrade that sheds some weight if you're into performance tweaks.

The grand tourer also gets retuned steering Aston Martin has packed in adaptive dampers, retuned steering, stiffer suspension parts, and lighter carbon ceramic brakes for better cornering and stability—even when braking hard.

It's all about giving you more confidence behind the wheel.