JSW MG Motor aims to top luxury EV segment by 2026 Auto Oct 08, 2025

JSW MG Motor India is eyeing the number one spot in the luxury electric vehicle market by 2026.

Right now, they're second, but plan to win over buyers in the ₹50 lakh-₹1 crore range with tech-driven, value-luxury cars.

Milind Shah from MG Select says they're aiming big—hoping to lead both luxury and mass categories.

The company is pushing to boost monthly sales past 350 units, up from 213 in September this year.