JSW MG Motor aims to top luxury EV segment by 2026
JSW MG Motor India is eyeing the number one spot in the luxury electric vehicle market by 2026.
Right now, they're second, but plan to win over buyers in the ₹50 lakh-₹1 crore range with tech-driven, value-luxury cars.
Milind Shah from MG Select says they're aiming big—hoping to lead both luxury and mass categories.
The company is pushing to boost monthly sales past 350 units, up from 213 in September this year.
JSW MG is working on a 3rd MG Select model
The company is working on a third MG Select model to expand the portfolio in 2026, and Kolkata is getting special attention as a key market—it makes up about two percent of India's luxury car sales.
Aryaman Thakker of Group Landmark highlights Kolkata's role in JSW MG's expansion plans.
The goal: meet rising demand for luxury EVs across India with fresh, innovative options.