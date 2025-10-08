Jeep Compass Track Edition launched in India at ₹27L

Jeep has launched a special edition of its popular SUV in India, the Compass Track Edition. The limited-run model is based on the top-end Compass Model S variant and comes with unique design elements and luxurious features. The starting price for this exclusive offering is ₹26.78 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

Design A look inside and out The Compass Track Edition is all about striking design and luxury. The exterior flaunts signature hood decals, Piano Black accents on the grille and badges, as well as exclusive Track Edition badging. It sits on 18-inch diamond-cut Tech Gray alloy wheels for a sporty look. Inside, the cabin gets Tupelo Leatherette seats with Spruce Beige contrast stitching, Dark Espresso Smoke Chrome finishes, the embossed Jeep branding, Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Piano Black inserts.

Tech specs What about tech features? The Compass Track Edition comes with a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment panel supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also houses an Alpine sound system, a 10.25-inch digital TFT cluster, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and eight-way electronically-adjustable ventilated seats with memory function.