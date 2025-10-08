Jeep Compass Track Edition launched at ₹26.78 lakh Auto Oct 08, 2025

Jeep has just introduced the Compass Track Edition in India, building on its top Model S trim.

Priced at ₹26.78 lakh for the manual and ₹30.58 lakh for the 4x4 automatic (ex-showroom),

this edition stands out with a bold hood decal, piano black accents, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels for that extra rugged vibe.