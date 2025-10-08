Jeep Compass Track Edition launched at ₹26.78 lakh
Jeep has just introduced the Compass Track Edition in India, building on its top Model S trim.
Priced at ₹26.78 lakh for the manual and ₹30.58 lakh for the 4x4 automatic (ex-showroom),
this edition stands out with a bold hood decal, piano black accents, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels for that extra rugged vibe.
Tupelo leatherette seats and a powerful diesel engine
Inside, you get plush Tupelo leatherette seats with stylish stitching, a Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sleek piano black details.
Tech-wise, there's a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a 10.25-inch digital console.
Power comes from a 2.0L diesel engine (168hp, 350Nm), with both manual and automatic options.
Safety features like ABS, EBD, ESC, and Hill Start Assist round out the package.