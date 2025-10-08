Toyota launches 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition in India: Check features
What's the story
Toyota has introduced the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition in India. The new model comes with a fresh look and upgraded features, building on the success of its predecessor. It is aimed at customers who want a more sporty appearance and an enhanced feature set. Bookings for this new edition will open in the second week of October through Toyota dealerships and official website. Prices are expected to be revealed in the coming days.
Design enhancements
The SUV flaunts a sporty look with blacked-out elements
The 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition features a host of cosmetic updates. These include a revised grille, front and rear bumper spoilers, chrome accents, and a unique hood emblem. A dual-tone black roof and glossy black alloy wheels further enhance its road presence. The SUV will be offered in Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver color options.
Cabin upgrades
It gets dual-tone black and maroon upholstery
The interior of the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition is equally impressive. It comes with dual-tone black and maroon seats, door trims, illuminated scuff plates, and auto-folding mirrors. An upgraded tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) has also been added to its safety package. The cabin strikes a balance between comfort and practicality while adding a sporty touch to it.
Engine and finance
The SUV draws power from a 204hp, 2.8-liter diesel engine
The 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by Toyota's 2.8-liter diesel engine, which delivers a maximum power of 204hp. The engine generates peak torque of 420Nm with a six-speed manual transmission (MT) and 500Nm with a six-speed automatic transmission (AT). It comes in rear-wheel-drive (4x2) configuration. Toyota is also offering various finance and ownership packages for this model.
Brand assurance
Over 3,00,000 units of Fortuner have been sold in India
Since its India debut in 2009, the Fortuner has sold over 3,00,000 units. It is one of the most trusted full-size SUVs in the country, thanks to its durability, strong resale value, and off-road capability. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Toyota is offering a standard three-year/1 lakh km warranty on this model.