Maruti Suzuki's 1st EV, e-Vitara, is here: Is it worth

Maruti Suzuki is finally entering the EV game with the e-Vitara, launching December 2025. Designed for both India and international markets like Europe and Japan, it's built with Toyota tech and signals a big leap for the brand into the electric future.

Two battery options with over 500km range You'll get two battery options—49kWh (142hp) or 61kWh (174hp, or 184hp with AWD).

The larger pack promises over 500km range on a single charge.

The all-wheel-drive variant adds more punch, making it a solid pick for long drives or city commutes.

Tech and safety features are top-notch The e-Vitara is sized for comfort (seats five), loaded with tech like dual 10-inch displays, Harman audio, wireless connectivity, and ventilated seats.

Safety is solid too: seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ESC, and more.

Expect it to cost between ₹17L-₹22.5L (possibly up to ₹30L for top variants), putting it in the premium compact EV segment.