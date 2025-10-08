2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition breaks cover: What's new
Toyota just dropped the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, bringing fresh looks and more comfort-focused features to its popular SUV.
Bookings kick off mid-October at dealerships and online.
Pricing is still under wraps, but you can request details if you're interested.
It gets a dual-tone black roof and maroon seats
This edition stands out with a redesigned grille, new bumper spoilers, chrome touches, a special hood badge, and a sleek dual-tone black roof.
Glossy black alloy wheels complete the vibe.
You get four color options—Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver—and inside, bold black-and-maroon seats with matching door trims.
It packs a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine
The Leader Edition packs a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine (201hp, 420 Nm torque with the 6-speed manual, 500 Nm with the 6-speed automatic) with your pick of six-speed manual or automatic transmission—both rear-wheel drive only.
Toyota's offering up to eight years financing, five years/2.2 lakh km warranty, and five years free roadside assistance for peace of mind.
With over 300,000 units sold, Fortuner remains Toyota's flagship SUV
With over 300,000 Fortuners sold since 2009, this edition keeps Toyota's tough-and-reliable rep alive against rivals like MG Gloster and Mahindra Scorpio-N.
If you want a premium SUV that blends style upgrades with proven reliability, this one's worth a look.