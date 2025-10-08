2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition breaks cover: What's new

Toyota just dropped the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, bringing fresh looks and more comfort-focused features to its popular SUV. Bookings kick off mid-October at dealerships and online. Pricing is still under wraps, but you can request details if you're interested.

It gets a dual-tone black roof and maroon seats This edition stands out with a redesigned grille, new bumper spoilers, chrome touches, a special hood badge, and a sleek dual-tone black roof.

Glossy black alloy wheels complete the vibe.

You get four color options—Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver—and inside, bold black-and-maroon seats with matching door trims.

It packs a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine The Leader Edition packs a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine (201hp, 420 Nm torque with the 6-speed manual, 500 Nm with the 6-speed automatic) with your pick of six-speed manual or automatic transmission—both rear-wheel drive only.

Toyota's offering up to eight years financing, five years/2.2 lakh km warranty, and five years free roadside assistance for peace of mind.