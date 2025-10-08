Aston Martin DB12 S debuts with performance upgrades: Check features
What's the story
Aston Martin has launched a new DB12 S model. The latest addition to the British luxury carmaker's portfolio comes with a host of upgrades aimed at enhancing performance and driving experience. The DB12 S is powered by an upgraded version of the standard DB12's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, now producing an impressive 691hp and 800Nm of torque.
Power boost
The coupe variant accelerates from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds
The new engine in the DB12 S is said to be 20hp more powerful than its predecessor. This power boost, along with faster gear changes and better launch control, has improved the car's acceleration. The coupe version can now go from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds while the convertible version takes slightly longer at 3.5 seconds.
Enhanced features
It also gets carbon ceramic brakes as standard
The DB12 S also boasts a top speed of 325km/h. It comes with carbon ceramic brakes as standard, which reduce unsprung mass by 27kg. The front brakes measure 16.1-inch while the rear ones are slightly smaller at 14.2-inch. The car also features Aston Martin's next-generation cornering brake control system for improved handling and performance.
Design upgrades
The car features 4 stacked stainless-steel tailpipes
The DB12 S comes with a dual-element front splitter for improved downforce and airflow management. The hood features new louvers, available in gloss black or optional carbon fiber finish. At the rear end, the car gets a fixed spoiler, an updated diffuser, and four stacked stainless-steel tailpipes. An optional titanium system is also available that increases volume by 1.5dB while being lighter than the stock exhaust system.
Cabin details
It comes with leather and Alcantara upholstery options
The interior of the DB12 S features a red knurled metal drive mode rotary dial on the center console, matching the exterior S badging color. The cabin comes in three trim options with leather and Alcantara upholstery. Aston Martin is offering the DB12 in coupe and convertible variants with deliveries slated to begin in Q1 2026. Pricing details are yet to be announced but we expect it to start above $275,000 (roughly ₹2.3 crore).