Aston Martin DB12 S debuts with performance upgrades: Check features

Aston Martin has launched a new DB12 S model. The latest addition to the British luxury carmaker's portfolio comes with a host of upgrades aimed at enhancing performance and driving experience. The DB12 S is powered by an upgraded version of the standard DB12's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, now producing an impressive 691hp and 800Nm of torque.

Power boost The coupe variant accelerates from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds The new engine in the DB12 S is said to be 20hp more powerful than its predecessor. This power boost, along with faster gear changes and better launch control, has improved the car's acceleration. The coupe version can now go from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds while the convertible version takes slightly longer at 3.5 seconds.

Enhanced features It also gets carbon ceramic brakes as standard The DB12 S also boasts a top speed of 325km/h. It comes with carbon ceramic brakes as standard, which reduce unsprung mass by 27kg. The front brakes measure 16.1-inch while the rear ones are slightly smaller at 14.2-inch. The car also features Aston Martin's next-generation cornering brake control system for improved handling and performance.

Design upgrades The car features 4 stacked stainless-steel tailpipes The DB12 S comes with a dual-element front splitter for improved downforce and airflow management. The hood features new louvers, available in gloss black or optional carbon fiber finish. At the rear end, the car gets a fixed spoiler, an updated diffuser, and four stacked stainless-steel tailpipes. An optional titanium system is also available that increases volume by 1.5dB while being lighter than the stock exhaust system.