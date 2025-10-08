Tesla launches new entry-level Model Y and Model 3 EVs

Tesla has unveiled two new entry-level variants, the Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard. The launch comes as part of an effort to boost sales after a challenging period for the company. The new models are priced at $39,990 and $36,990, respectively, in the US market. This makes them $5,000 and $5,500 cheaper than their counterparts in the range.

Performance details New models offer EPA range of up to 517km The new Tesla EVs are said to be the most efficient ones yet, with a range of up to 517km on the EPA testing cycle in the US. This is equivalent to about 579km on Europe's WLTP test. The Standard variants are likely powered by a similar 60kWh battery pack as their Rear-Wheel Drive counterparts sold in Europe and UK.

Design enhancements Cost-cutting measures lead to more basic interior Tesla claims the increased ranges of its new models are due to a "distinctive" new design. The company says this design not only sets the Standard apart from other models in the range but also makes it more aerodynamic. However, these cost-cutting measures have resulted in a more basic interior for the Standard models, with part-cloth seating replacing faux leather and a smaller central console.

Tech specifications Standard models retain key tech features Despite being stripped back, the Standard models retain many of the key tech features of other Model Y and Model 3 variants. They feature a 15.4-inch central touchscreen for controlling main car functions, remote climate control capabilities, Sentry Mode and Dog Mode. The cars also come with Tesla's variable cruise control system Autopilot and can be optioned with Tesla's Full Self-Driving system in the US market.