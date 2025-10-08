Renault Kwid EV to launch soon: What to expect

What else is on offer?

The new Kwid EV is expected to mirror the Dacia Spring EV, which offers more powerful motor options—70hp and 100hp—up from the earlier 45hp and 65hp, which should mean better acceleration.

It's also expected to get a new battery pack with faster charging (up to 40kW), cutting charge times down to around half an hour.

Even though range is expected to stay at about 225km, the Kwid EV could potentially offer handy features like a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and driver assistance tech—making it a strong pick for anyone eyeing their first electric ride.