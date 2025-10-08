Next Article
Tesla's new Model 3 and Model Y start under $37,000
Auto
Tesla just rolled out new "Standard" versions of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, with starting prices of $36,990 and $39,990.
The move is Tesla's way of making EVs a bit more wallet-friendly after sales took a hit last year.
Standard versions can go about 517km on a charge
Both cars can go about 517km on a single charge—pretty solid for the price.
While the Model 3 still costs more than the $35,000 target Tesla set back in 2016, Elon Musk once teased an even more affordable $25,000 model, but that plan didn't make it.
These Standard versions are all about getting more people into Teslas, though they come with fewer features than the more premium variants.