You can now buy Jawa Yezdi bikes on Amazon
What's the story
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its e-commerce footprint by launching sales on Amazon. The move comes after the success of its online sales debut on Flipkart last year. The company plans to cover over 100 cities in India during this festive season, starting with more than 40 locations where the service is already live.
Industry pioneer
Jawa Yezdi claims unprecedented conversion rate on Flipkart
Jawa Yezdi says it was the first brand to sell premium 350cc motorcycles online in 2024, creating a new segment for classic bikes on e-commerce platforms. The company claims that within just a month of its Flipkart launch, it achieved an unprecedented conversion rate, doubling the previous industry standard for online two-wheeler sales.
Model availability
What can you buy from the Amazon store?
On its newly launched Amazon store, Jawa Yezdi is offering a wide range of motorcycles including the Jawa 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber, Perak, Yezdi Adventure Single Headlight, and Yezdi Scrambler. The company also offers an industry-first ownership assurance program that includes a four-year/50,000km warranty along with extended warranty options and complimentary roadside assistance.
Payment options
Financing solutions and cashback schemes are also available
Jawa Yezdi's online platforms also provide financing solutions such as EMIs and cashback schemes. Customers can pay the ex-showroom price online and pay the remaining amount at authorized dealerships, which take care of registration and insurance. This added flexibility is aimed at making it easier for customers to buy their preferred motorcycle model without any financial strain.