You can now buy Jawa Yezdi bikes on Amazon

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its e-commerce footprint by launching sales on Amazon . The move comes after the success of its online sales debut on Flipkart last year. The company plans to cover over 100 cities in India during this festive season, starting with more than 40 locations where the service is already live.

Industry pioneer Jawa Yezdi claims unprecedented conversion rate on Flipkart Jawa Yezdi says it was the first brand to sell premium 350cc motorcycles online in 2024, creating a new segment for classic bikes on e-commerce platforms. The company claims that within just a month of its Flipkart launch, it achieved an unprecedented conversion rate, doubling the previous industry standard for online two-wheeler sales.

Model availability What can you buy from the Amazon store? On its newly launched Amazon store, Jawa Yezdi is offering a wide range of motorcycles including the Jawa 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber, Perak, Yezdi Adventure Single Headlight, and Yezdi Scrambler. The company also offers an industry-first ownership assurance program that includes a four-year/50,000km warranty along with extended warranty options and complimentary roadside assistance.