This unmanned cargo chopper can zip between cities
Enlite Helicopters, a startup from Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, expects its R3 unmanned cargo helicopter to be ready for long-range trial flights by the first half of 2026.
The R3 can carry up to 70kg inside and travel 500km at nearly 200km/h for up to three hours.
It's designed for fast intercity courier runs and delivering defense supplies where regular vehicles can't reach.
Unlike battery-powered drones, R3 uses a traditional helicopter design
Unlike most drones that run on batteries and last only about 20-30 minutes, the R3 uses a traditional helicopter design with a fuel engine.
This means it flies farther, faster, and handles tougher weather—making it handy for tricky logistics jobs in remote or rough areas.
Enlite has bootstrapped ₹2 crore so far
Enlite has bootstrapped ₹2 crore so far and is now seeking another ₹1 crore in bridge funding before going for bigger venture capital in early 2026.
Their earlier drone model (R2) has already finished test flights.
R3 offers longer range and higher speed than multicopters
Enlite's R3 fills a sweet spot: it offers longer range and higher speed than battery-powered multicopters—perfect for speedy city-to-city deliveries or reaching out-of-the-way places.