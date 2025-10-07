This unmanned cargo chopper can zip between cities Auto Oct 07, 2025

Enlite Helicopters, a startup from Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, expects its R3 unmanned cargo helicopter to be ready for long-range trial flights by the first half of 2026.

The R3 can carry up to 70kg inside and travel 500km at nearly 200km/h for up to three hours.

It's designed for fast intercity courier runs and delivering defense supplies where regular vehicles can't reach.