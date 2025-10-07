Next Article
You can now buy Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on Amazon
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has partnered with Amazon India to let you buy popular models like the Jawa 350 and Yezdi Adventure online.
Announced today (October 7, 2025), this move means you can get your bike delivered in 40 cities right now, with plans to reach 100 cities soon—just in time for the festive season.
Flexible EMI plans and cashback offers are available
Buying online comes with perks: flexible EMI plans, cashbacks, and a 5% cashback for Amazon Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit cards.
This follows a strong run with Flipkart, which offered no-cost EMIs and cashback offers.
Prices have also come down recently due to GST 2.0 updates, especially on models like the Yezdi Roadster.
More dealers are joining in, making it even easier to get your dream ride.