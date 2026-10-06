Angelelli Tipo 829 packs three Italian sports cars into one

The three versions of the Tipo 829 are called Terra, Strada, and Pista.

The Terra variant is inspired by rally stages and hill climbs, focusing on traction and performance on different surfaces.

Davide Angelelli, the man behind the project, describes the Strada version as the interpretation closest to a traditional Italian GT formula meant for road use and fast touring.

The Pista chapter is all about outright lap time with different engine output targets for circuit driving.