Angelelli Tipo 829 packs three Italian sports cars into one
What's the story
Angelelli Automobili has unveiled the Tipo 829, a new Italian sports car. The name pays homage to the internal project code of the 1970s Lancia Stratos HF rally model. The Tipo 829 is powered by a six-cylinder, 3.4-liter engine that produces around 500hp. Notably, Angelelli Automobili has not launched a single model with multiple trims but three distinct versions based on the same core concept.
Model variants
Terra, Strada, and Pista
The three versions of the Tipo 829 are called Terra, Strada, and Pista.
The Terra variant is inspired by rally stages and hill climbs, focusing on traction and performance on different surfaces.
Davide Angelelli, the man behind the project, describes the Strada version as the interpretation closest to a traditional Italian GT formula meant for road use and fast touring.
The Pista chapter is all about outright lap time with different engine output targets for circuit driving.
Design philosophy
Each version will be treated as a separate product
Angelelli Automobili's design philosophy is to make the three versions of the Tipo 829 feel like three different machines, not just trim levels with the same suspension settings.
This bespoke, low-volume thinking is evident in other recent projects as well.
Production of the Tipo 829 Terra will be limited and highly customizable, with Angelelli Automobili treating each planned version as a separate product rather than a configuration of one base car.
Pricing details are not available yet.