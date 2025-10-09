Next Article
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sells out in 2 weeks: Here's why
Auto
The Aprilia RSV4 X-GP, a special-edition superbike, sold out all 30 units in only two weeks after its launch at the Catalunya Grand Prix.
Released to mark Aprilia's 10 years in MotoGP, the bike sparked instant buzz, with buyers from Europe, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, and the US snapping it up right away.
Superbike packs 238hp, weighs just 165kg
This superbike packs a 999cc V4 engine pushing out 238hp, paired with a super-light 165kg frame for serious speed.
It's loaded with advanced features like aerodynamic leg and tail wings for better stability in fast corners, and a carbon fiber seat support to keep the weight down and handling sharp.
Aprilia's focus on innovation really shines through, making this bike a standout for performance fans.