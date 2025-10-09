Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sells out in 2 weeks: Here's why Auto Oct 09, 2025

The Aprilia RSV4 X-GP, a special-edition superbike, sold out all 30 units in only two weeks after its launch at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Released to mark Aprilia's 10 years in MotoGP, the bike sparked instant buzz, with buyers from Europe, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, and the US snapping it up right away.