Maserati planning full petrol, hybrid, and electric lineup for India

Maserati is gearing up to expand its product range in India by including a full petrol line-up along with hybrid and electric models. The information was shared by Philippe Claverol, Maserati's Head of Overseas Markets, during the launch of their latest supercar flagship, the MCPura. He said that India will be one of Maserati's top 10 markets by 2030.

Growth plans 2 new dealerships opened in India As part of its growth strategy, Maserati has opened two new dealerships in India, one each in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The move is aimed at strengthening the brand's presence in the northern and southern parts of the country. Despite selling fewer than 50 cars last year, Maserati is optimistic about its future in India with plans to introduce more models across different segments.

Product lineup MCPura is priced at ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom) Maserati's latest supercar flagship, the MCPura, is priced at ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom). The brand also offers a convertible version of this model called the MCPura Cielo at ₹5.12 crore (ex-showroom). These cars are powered by a twin-turbo "Nettuno" V6 engine developed entirely in-house by Maserati. Despite being less flashy than rivals from Porsche or Ferrari, these models are priced similarly due to their unique blend of high performance and comfort.

Market strategy Maserati is focusing on high-end SUVs such as Grecale Maserati is focusing on high-end SUVs such as the Grecale and Levante to drive growth in India. Claverol believes the Grecale, with its wide range of engine options and compact size, is particularly suitable for the Indian market. However, he remained tight-lipped about future SUV launches, including an EV variant of the Grecale, which is missing from India's line-up despite favorable tax structures.