Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition debuts at ₹4L
What's the story
Aprilia has launched the 2026 Tuono 457 Special Edition in India at a price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is an evolution of the existing motorcycle, rather than a major mechanical overhaul. It retains the same 457cc parallel-twin engine but comes with improved ergonomics, new color options, and comfort-focused updates for better everyday usability and touring capability.
Design details
The motorcycle is offered in 2 new color schemes
The Special Edition draws inspiration from the iconic 2006 Tuono 1000R. It is offered in two new color schemes: Mamba Black and Puma Grey. A new tinted flyscreen has been added for better wind protection during highway rides. The part has been developed using high-impact material to reduce rider fatigue at higher speeds while maintaining the motorcycle's streetfighter appearance.
Comfort upgrades
It gets an upgraded rider seat and higher handlebar position
The biggest changes on the Tuono 457 Special Edition are focused on rider comfort and ergonomics. It gets a higher handlebar position for a more upright posture, reducing strain on wrists, shoulders, and lower back during commutes or long rides. An upgraded rider seat with high-resilience foam core improves support while reducing vibrations transmitted to the rider.
Performance enhancements
Other comfort-oriented features include adjustable brake lever
The Tuono 457 Special Edition also features revised suspension settings with a softer initial stroke for improved ride quality over potholes and rough roads. Preload adjustability at both ends is still available, allowing riders to fine-tune the setup according to their preference. An adjustable brake lever has been added as well, letting riders customize lever reach based on hand size and riding style for improved comfort, better braking modulation, stronger control, and reduced fatigue during extended riding sessions.
Engine specs
The bike draws power from a 457cc parallel-twin engine
The Tuono 457 Special Edition is powered by the same 457cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that develops 47.6hp and torque of up to 43.5Nm. The motorcycle features a full-color TFT instrument cluster that integrates with CAN-based electronics architecture, supporting self-diagnostics and advanced functions like lap timing. All lighting elements are LED, with adjustable illumination levels for added convenience and safety on the road.
Accessory options
Tuono 457 Special Edition comes with optional accessories
Aprilia is also offering a range of accessories with the Tuono 457 Special Edition. These include a quickshifter, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic anti-theft system, USB charging socket, fork sliders, passenger seat cover, shorter mudguard, and vehicle cover. The company is providing a four-year or 48,000km warranty for the motorcycle as well.