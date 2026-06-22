Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition debuts at ₹4L

Performance enhancements

Other comfort-oriented features include adjustable brake lever

The Tuono 457 Special Edition also features revised suspension settings with a softer initial stroke for improved ride quality over potholes and rough roads. Preload adjustability at both ends is still available, allowing riders to fine-tune the setup according to their preference. An adjustable brake lever has been added as well, letting riders customize lever reach based on hand size and riding style for improved comfort, better braking modulation, stronger control, and reduced fatigue during extended riding sessions.