Ashok Leyland pushes for truck scrappage incentives in Union Budget Auto Jan 22, 2026

Ashok Leyland's CEO, Shenu Agarwal, is asking the government to roll out incentives for scrapping old trucks in this year's Union Budget.

The idea is to encourage people to replace aging vehicles with newer, cleaner models—helping both the environment and the trucking industry.

Agarwal shared this plan during the relaunch of Ashok Leyland's Taurus and Hippo trucks.