Ashok Leyland pushes for truck scrappage incentives in Union Budget
Ashok Leyland's CEO, Shenu Agarwal, is asking the government to roll out incentives for scrapping old trucks in this year's Union Budget.
The idea is to encourage people to replace aging vehicles with newer, cleaner models—helping both the environment and the trucking industry.
Agarwal shared this plan during the relaunch of Ashok Leyland's Taurus and Hippo trucks.
Why should you care?
India's trucks are getting old—averaging over 10 years—which means more pollution and higher logistics costs.
Agarwal suggests a system where bigger, older trucks get bigger incentives to retire, while smaller ones get less.
This could mean cleaner air and faster deliveries on Indian roads.
Plus, Ashok Leyland is investing heavily in a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.