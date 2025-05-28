This one-off Aston Martin DB12 Volante was made for Florida
What's the story
Aston Martin has introduced a special edition of its DB12 Volante, exclusively designed for the affluent city of Palm Beach, Florida.
The one-off car was commissioned by Aston Martin Palm Beach in collaboration with the automaker's Q customization team.
It features a unique Frosted Glass Blue exterior color with white pinstriping on front splitters, side sills and rear bumper.
Aesthetics
Interior design and unique features
The interior of this unique DB12 Volante bears a nautical-themed two-tone Aurora Blue and Ivory White leather, with Spicy Red contrast stitching.
Special Linear Light Olive Ash open-pore wood accents the door panels, dashboard, and seats.
A custom palm-leaf logo is embroidered on the seats, armrests and door panels to further distinguish this one-of-a-kind model from others in Aston Martin's lineup.
Statement
Aston Martin's vision for the unique DB12 Volante
Pedro Mota, the Regional President of Aston Martin The Americas, said this extraordinary DB12 Volante model "perfectly encapsulates the understated elegance of both Palm Beach and Aston Martin."
He added that via a collaboration with Q by Aston Martin and Aston Martin Palm Beach, they have created an exceptional sports car that fuses stunning performance, artistry, and luxury.
Cost
What about the pricing?
As a one-of-a-kind model, this DB12 Volante is unlike any other in Aston Martin's range.
The standard DB12 Volante starts at $265,000 (around ₹2.3 crore) in the US market. However, the price of this bespoke creation has not been disclosed by the company.
The luxury carmaker is known for its high-end vehicles and exclusive collaborations with luxury brands and designers.