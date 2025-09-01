Next Article
Ather Energy to double its stores by FY26
Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based EV brand, is gearing up to double its stores from 200 to 400 across India by FY26.
CEO Tarun Mehta shared that their new EL platform will let them launch both commuter and sports scooters, aiming to push their market share past 20%.
The EL platform should also make manufacturing and servicing more cost-efficient while keeping prices above ₹1 lakh.
Ather is eyeing to launch motorcycles within 2 years
Ather just became India's second-biggest electric scooter company and is focusing on a premium customer experience.
They've seen strong growth in South India, Gujarat, and the North East—momentum they want to take nationwide with this expansion.
Plus, they're eyeing motorcycle manufacturing within the next two years.