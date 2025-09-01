Ather Energy to double its stores by FY26 Auto Sep 01, 2025

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based EV brand, is gearing up to double its stores from 200 to 400 across India by FY26.

CEO Tarun Mehta shared that their new EL platform will let them launch both commuter and sports scooters, aiming to push their market share past 20%.

The EL platform should also make manufacturing and servicing more cost-efficient while keeping prices above ₹1 lakh.