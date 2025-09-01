Mercedes-Benz to stop making EQE sedan, SUV by 2026

Mercedes pauses EQE, EQS sales in US

All the cool upgrades planned for the EQE—like faster charging tech—are being rolled into the larger EQS lineup instead.

Starting September 1, 2025, Mercedes is also pausing sales of both EQE and EQS in the US because of changing demand and new federal EV tax rules.

Looking ahead, an all-electric E-Class EQ sedan is set to debut in 2027, as Mercedes keeps pushing toward smarter luxury EVs.