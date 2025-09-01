Mercedes-Benz to stop making EQE sedan, SUV by 2026
Mercedes-Benz is planning to stop making its EQE electric sedan and SUV by 2026.
The move is part of a bigger strategy shift, as the company gets ready to launch newer EVs that won't overlap with older models.
Instead, look out for replacements like the C-Class EQ and GLC EQ—these will use Mercedes's latest 800V platform for better tech and efficiency.
Mercedes pauses EQE, EQS sales in US
All the cool upgrades planned for the EQE—like faster charging tech—are being rolled into the larger EQS lineup instead.
Starting September 1, 2025, Mercedes is also pausing sales of both EQE and EQS in the US because of changing demand and new federal EV tax rules.
Looking ahead, an all-electric E-Class EQ sedan is set to debut in 2027, as Mercedes keeps pushing toward smarter luxury EVs.