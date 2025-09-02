Ather's bold move: Switching to light rare earth magnets

EV makers' race against the rare earths

India brought in about 460 tons of rare earth magnets last year—mostly from China—and that number could jump to 700 tons this year.

By moving to light rare earths, Ather minimizes performance trade-offs and avoids new trade restrictions.

Other brands like Ola Electric are also getting creative, working on motors that don't need rare earths at all.

With demand rising fast, Indian EV makers are hustling to keep their wheels turning no matter what happens globally.