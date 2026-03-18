Audi SQ8 SUV launched in India at ₹1.77cr: Check features

Audi has expanded its performance SUV lineup in India with the launch of the new SQ8. The model, which sits between the Q8 and RS Q8 Performance in Audi's portfolio, is priced at ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom). It promises to deliver a perfect blend of daily usability and high-performance driving experience for Indian customers.

Design details The SQ8 flaunts sporty look with frameless doors The SQ8 sports a sporty look with HD Matrix LED headlights and Audi Laser Light. It also features S-specific bumpers, illuminated door sill trims, and an imposing Singleframe grille with a 2D Audi logo. Other exterior highlights include frameless doors, a panoramic sunroof, and optional 22-inch alloy wheels in various designs. Audi also offers customization options through optional Carbon Style and Black Styling packages as well as ceramic brakes.

Interior highlights It offers sport seats with S embossing Inside, the SQ8 gets sport seats with S embossing and Dinamica microfiber/leather upholstery. Customers can upgrade to sport seats plus in Valcona leather with ventilation, heating, and massage functions. The cabin is tech-savvy with Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with touch response, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system. Other features include a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting with 30 color options, and premium inlays.

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Comfort features The SUV provides a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system The SQ8 comes with a four-zone climate control system, soft-close doors, wireless charging, and a powered tailgate. It also offers park assist with a 360-degree camera and optional adaptive wipers as part of its driver assistance systems. These features are designed to enhance the overall comfort and convenience of driving the SQ8.

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Performance specs It is backed by a powerful 507hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine The SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 TFSI engine that delivers an impressive 507hp and 770Nm of torque. This powertrain enables the SUV to go from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of up to 250km/h. The model also comes with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, adaptive air suspension sport, and all-wheel steering for enhanced agility and handling on the road.