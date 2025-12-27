Tata Sierra to Mahindra XUV 9e: Best launches of 2025
What's the story
The Indian automobile industry witnessed a major transformation in 2025, with several new launches that changed the game. The year saw a mix of electric vehicles (EVs), facelifts, and new entrants in various segments. Tata Motors's Sierra EV, Mahindra's Thar facelift and XUV 9e, Nissan's midsize SUV, Mini Countryman JCW, Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV, and MG Motor India's Cyberster roadster, were among the most notable launches.
EV revival
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Motors's decision to bring back the Sierra as an electric vehicle (EV) was one of the most talked-about announcements of 2025. The Sierra EV combines nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. It will have a triple-screen setup inside and battery packs ranging from 65kWh to 75kWh for nearly 500km of real-world range.
Sporty innovation
MG Cyberster
MG Motor India made a splash with the launch of the Cyberster, a two-door electric roadster unlike anything else on Indian roads. Though volumes are expected to be limited, the Cyberster's role is more symbolic than numerical. Priced at ₹74.99 lakh, it showcases MG's design language and EV capabilities while reinforcing its ambition to be seen as a serious player in electric mobility rather than just a value brand.
SUV refinement
Mahindra Thar facelift
Mahindra's 2025 Thar facelift is more of an evolution than a revolution. The company has retained the signature stance and off-road prowess that made the original model so popular. Subtle design tweaks, new alloy wheels, and a rear camera have been added to modernize the SUV while making it more user-friendly for everyday use.
Market strategy
Nissan's new C-SUV
Nissan's long-awaited mid-size SUV, unveiled in October, could be a game-changer for the Japanese automaker's India strategy. The vehicle shares its underpinnings with the Renault Duster but has a unique design. It will come with petrol and petrol-hybrid options and a tech-heavy cabin with a triple-screen setup to attract feature-conscious buyers.
New launch
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra's XEV 9e is easily one of its boldest electric bets so far. Built on the INGLO platform, it steps into the premium EV space with an emphasis on range, design and tech-loaded interior. With 59kWh and 79kWh battery options claiming over 600km range, and a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh, it aims to ease EV range anxiety.
SUV evolution
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
With the Victoris, Maruti Suzuki has clearly tried to step out of its comfort zone. The SUV is positioned above the brand's usual offerings and is based on a new platform. It comes with premium interiors, multiple powertrain options including CNG and plug-in hybrid variants, and a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh. The Victoris shows how even market leaders are adapting to premiumization trends in India's auto market.
Performance focus
Mini Countryman JCW 2025
The Mini Countryman JCW is a niche but important launch in India's evolving market. As the only petrol-powered Countryman variant for India, it caters to those who aren't ready to make the full switch to electric yet. With a 300hp 2.0-liter turbo engine and AWD, this model can go from zero to 100km/h in just 5.4 seconds, making it as much about performance as exclusivity.